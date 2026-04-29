Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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J Vee's avatar
J Vee
4h

Thank you, Kara. You’re a powerhouse in this fight & parents like me are grateful 🙏💕

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Helena Handbasket's avatar
Helena Handbasket
3h

This brought me to tears, both the post and Kara Dansky's thoughts on it. As the mother of a daughter who has been IDing as trans for some years now, I live with the constant fear, the knowledge of the harm she is visiting on herself, the waves of shock that crash in on me regularly as I try again and again to understand how other adults in my daughter's life--including those who took an oath to do no harm--are encouraging this path that is so clearly and permanently damaging her. I never cared one bit about what she wore or how "feminine" she was. For me, there was never a level of gender-non-conformity she could reach that would mean she was the opposite sex. The group "women" includes all females, no matter how vehemently they reject societally imposed sex-role stereotypes. That's what we fought for! To have that turned on its head--to be told rejecting sex-role stereotypes means you ARE the opposite sex--just a couple generations after we thought we had thrown off that oppressive yoke, it's very disorienting and feels like a profound betrayal. That our younger generations, and our young women especially, are actively and willingly harming themselves as a response to the world they encounter is so incredibly heartbreaking. I send out warmth, comfort, and understanding to all parents who are also living this hell. It's the worst thing I have ever experienced, by far.

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