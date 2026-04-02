Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Pat Foreman's avatar
Pat Foreman
3d

Wow. That's an amazing article, which I need to re-read and check out the links! Thank you for your work.

Have to say, the PITT articles are the ones I find the most moving, ie heart-breaking... I'm an elderly woman who is child-free and I've been asked why I care so much about this (“trans”) issue. I can only respond with “why would you NOT care?!” The whole thing seems totally grotesque and wrong. I honestly need a stiff drink before I can go on 'X' and follow what's going on... but feel I have to do my very small part in pushing back against the insanity.

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nina's avatar
nina
3d

what makes the medica industry's crimes against humanity in gender ideology is the addition of education and government pushing it

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