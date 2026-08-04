Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

Parents with Inconvenient Truths about Trans (PITT)

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Mark Christenson's avatar
Mark Christenson
6h

Brother, you did not fail. You did your best, in that moment, and it is all any of us can do.

I, too, have thought of so many times when, in my head at least, if I had only said X or done Y, our daughter wouldn’t be in the position she’s in.

I’m so glad for your son that you love him and that you told him and welcomed him into your home.

Hang in there and keep adhering to truth and love.

Mark

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Steve Askew's avatar
Steve Askew
5h

I can so relate to that feeling of desperately wanting to see your child, and desperately want to avoid seeing them, and the feeling that means theres something wrong with you. Earlier just this week I found myself watching a video of a trans pride march in the city my daughter is at university, hoping to catch a glimpse of her... and then feeling the gut punch when I did.

For me it comes down to this- do I love my daughter enough that I'm willing to fall out with her, or do I love her enough that I'm will to be complicit in her physical and psychological harm, possibly her death? Love that lives in the truth and the light, or love that lives in lies and corruption.

You're not alone mate, we see you

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